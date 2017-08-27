The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were forced to settle for a point as they were left frustrated by a stubborn Southampton side at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's side dominated the early play and arguably could have sown the game up before the interval had it not been some last ditch Saints defending denying Elias Kachunga, Rajiv van La Parra and Steve Mounie.

The visitors stepped up the pace in the second-half with Manolo Gabbiadini going close soon after the restart while Town had Tommy Smith's goal-line clearance to thank for preserving the draw.

In short, a game of missed opportunities perhaps but a fair result nonetheless which leaves Town third in the Premier League table going into next week's international break.

As ever Ben Hall from TerriersTV was on-hand to capture the entire match day experience from the back of the Chadwick Lawrence South Stand Cowshed with the footage above.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .