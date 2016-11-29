The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town fans were left frustrated as they witnessed their side lose to SkyBet Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic last night.

Despite the North Stand Loyal being in fine voice, they were unable to roar Town to victory as David Wagner's men once again failed to convert possession into a meaningful end-product.

Aaron Mooy's first home goal for Town was sandwiched between strikes from Reece Burke and Yanic Wildschut to consign Huddersfield Town to a fifth defeat in seven league matches.

The game also saw a number of scarves, flags and banners on display as part of an club initiative encouraging fans to show their passion for the side.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture the day – and provide a damning post-match assessment of Huddersfield Town's performance.

