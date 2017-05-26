The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Huddersfield Town squad were back in training at Canalside yesterday ahead of the play-off final against Reading FC in just three days time.

The Terriers returned from their Portugal training camp earlier this week and brought the sun with them as they took to the Canalside pitches in the baking sun.

And the Huddersfield heat should help to prepare the Town squad for what lies ahead.

Wembley is known to get very hot on matchdays as Jonathan Hogg has experienced first hand.

“I know what to expect from the atmosphere and the temperature on the field will be ridiculous,” said the Town midfielder.

“That heat can put players off, so because I’ve been there before I’m hoping it will be easier second time around."

The players now have three days left to prepare for the match against Reading and will be hoping to get used to the heat ahead of the clash at the national stadium.

And no stone has been left unturned in the Terriers' preparation, with the groundsman even marking the training pitch to the same specifications of the Wembley turf.