The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Blue White Army of 500-strong fans made the long trek to Norfolk to watch Huddersfield Town beat Norwich City 2-1 last night.

It was the perfect early Christmas present for the dedicated away following and a first win at Carrow Road since 1969.

And it was a masterclass performance from David Wagner's side, heralded as the Barcelona of Yorkshire by some after the game as Elias Kachunga grabbed the all important goals for Town.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture the day – from the long trip via coach and pre-match predictions to the memorable post-match celebrations via half-time concourse chanting.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .