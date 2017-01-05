Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The FA Cup may have lost some of its sheen, partly as a result of being spread over a long weekend instead of ties taking place on one gloriously unpredictable Saturday afternoon.

But the third round has undoubtedly retained a sizeable quota of magic.

Stourbridge, Barrow, Sutton United, Eastleigh and Lincoln City each have an opportunity to create sporting history by knocking out ‘bigger’ teams several divisions above them in football’s pyramid.

And team talks reminding the underdogs that it’s ‘eleven versus eleven’ will echo throughout the nation’s dressing rooms.

From a punters’ perspective, however, the FA Cup has become rewardingly predictable: four teams have won 21 of the 25 finals contested since 1992 – a success ratio of 84 per cent.

Backing Chelsea (11/2, 10bet) or Arsenal (8/1, Unibet) over this period would have provided punters with a better-than-evens chance of success.

Add Manchester United (8/1, BetVictor.com) and Liverpool (13/2, Skybet) into the mix and almost all bases are covered.

The match stats team at bettingexpert.com suggest that Huddersfield Town’s 200/1 odds (bet365) could shorten significantly following the home third-round tie against Port Vale.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Behind the scenes at the John Smith's Stadium Share this video Watch Next

Town are 1/2 (Betway) to ease through to the fourth round at the first time of asking, whereas the away side are quoted at 8/1 (Winner.com) to cause what bookies feel is an unlikely upset.

According to Paddy Power, Town are 7/5 to win without conceding, although the draw (3/1, William Hill) has found favour amongst those not expecting to see full-strength line-ups, a view which adds appeal to Matchbook’s 8/1 posted against it finishing 1-1.

However 888sport’s 6/1 for it to finish 2-0 to Town is the correct score market’s most well-backed outcome.

Odds supplied by SmartBets, the customisable odds comparison site - make sure you’re getting the best free tips for all FA Cup ties online at the bettingexpert website .