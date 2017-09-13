The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's first ever Premier League Monday Night Football appearance on Sky Sports ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat at struggling West Ham United this week.

The Hammers dominated the first-half, creating 12 attempts on goal to Huddersfield's one.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez hit the bar for the Irons with the best chance of the first half, but the teams went into the break level.

Huddersfield attacked more in the second half, but a well-deserved goal for West Ham through Pedro Obiang's deflected shot beat Jonas Lössl after hitting the post.

The Hammers then doubled their lead in the 77th minute after poor defending from a corner allowed Andre Ayew to poke in from close-range.

The travelling Terriers' tried to back the team with a brilliant vocal performance, but were unable to push the team toward an equaliser.

As ever, Ben Hall from TerriersTV was there to film the atmosphere created by the travelling Town faithful - and you can watch his footage in the video above.

