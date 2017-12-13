The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Despite the impressive victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, Huddersfield Town's clash with Chelsea was an encounter that sprung no surprises.

Setting up defensively, David Wagner's game plan of sitting deep and hoping to catch the visitors on the break unravelled in the 23rd minute when Tiémoue Bakayoko’s deflected finish found its way past Jonas Lossl.

Things then went from bad to worse as Willian doubled the visitor's advantage just before half time - a good cross by Marcos Alonso matched by the Brazilian's impressive header.

At the break, Jonathan Hogg came off for Dean Whitehead before the Terriers were once again undone in the 50th minute – a sublime move finished off by Pedro.

It killed the game as a contest with Town claiming a consolation with substitute Laurent Depoitre's looping header from Flo Hadergjonaj's cross.

As ever Ben Hall from TerriersTV was on hand to capture the entire match day experience as well as his on-going thoughts throughout the Premier League clash.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .