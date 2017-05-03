WATCH: Town's Michael Hefele on the biggest four weeks of his life

Michael Hefele has described Huddersfield Town's forthcoming SkyBet Championship Play-Off challenge as the biggest next four weeks of his life.

The popular German defender and his team-mates go into Sunday's league finale at home to Cardiff City already assured of a place in the end-of-season knock-out competition.

Only the identity of their Semi-Final opponents are unknown, which they will play over two legs for a place in the Play-Off Final at Wembley on Monday, May 29 and the ultimate prize of promotion to the Barclay's Premier League.

“We all want to play at the highest level and I have dreamed a little bit of getting promotion,” confessed Michael Hefele.

“We haven't got it automatically but we have still surprised many in the country.

“We have proved our critics wrong - we are a very good team and we are still hungry and greedy to make it to the top.

“We believe we can do this in the Play-Offs and the next four weeks are probably the biggest in my life.”

The effervescent German was speaking to the Examiner after receiving the accolade of Huddersfield Town's 2016/17 Media Player of the Year at the club's award ceremony on Sunday evening.

Always approachable, open and honest regardless of the result, Hefele was surprised and delighted to receive the accolade.

“To be honest we don't have awards ceremonies in Germany,” Hefele said.

“But speaking to the media is part of the job, whether here or in Germany.

“I never have a problem speaking with the press about a game, you can't win all the time and even Barcelona and Bayern Munich lose sometimes.

“If you lose you just have to take responsibility for the performance on the pitch

“Speaking about what you have done wrong is the only way to improve your game and you should not hide from it.