Michael Hefele has teased he may have a new goal celebration should he get on the scoresheet for Huddersfield Town against Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

The 'claw' celebration has become as synonymous with the popular German centre back as dressing gowns and giraffes.

The claw or "kralle" represents a lion - the symbol of Bavaria, the player's home region in Germany and has been seen no less than five times this season as the player has found the back of the net.

And ahead of the curtain coming down on the SkyBet Championship league season this weekend, Hefele suggested he may have something in his 'magic pockets' should he score.

Of course, Town fans would perhaps prefer he kept it under wraps for at least another game as the Play-Off semi-finals loom large on the horizon or even until a Wembley showdown....

Check out the full video above to see what he said when asked about his trademark goal celebration and potential variations.