We're still confident we can win the league - Wel

Rajiv van La Parra has his eyes firmly on automatic SkyBet Championship promotion after helping Huddersfield Town to a hard-fought victory over Brentford.

The Dutchman's 28 minute deflected strike was enough to seal all three-points for David Wagner's men on an afternoon where other results around the league went in their favour.

Top of the table Newcastle United were stunned at home to Fulham FC, fellow play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Reading also lost while Leeds United could only draw with Cardiff City at Elland Road.

It means that Town are not only five points ahead of fourth-placed Leeds United but now find themselves only six points away from top spot with a game in hand.

And van La Parra insists that while the primary focus is on Huddersfield Town's own Championship run-in, he is not settling for a play-off place.

“We don't look at the other results because we have to chase them, we only focus on our own games and winning them and then we look at the table,” the 25-year-old said.

“I think about automatic promotion because we have a good team, playing good football and have the quality to go up automatically - that has to be the aim for us.

“Everyone has confidence in this team, we're third in the league and we're not that many points behind the first and second placed sides.

“It's not easy to win here (at Brentford) but if you can win these types of games then it can get you beautiful things at the end of the season.”

Van La Parra's winning goal may have had a touch of fortune in it as the ball appeared to ricochet off Brentford captain Harlee Dean into the net but it was only what the Dutchman deserved after a string of fine performances recently.

Head Coach David Wagner praised the winger's progress over the past couple of months, adding to his overall game by working hard on his defensive duties as well as the creative aspects of his play.

And van La Parra believes this improvement is not only crucial in his overall development but also sealing the win at Griffin Park.

He said: “The manager has always told me to do my defensive work to bring something extra to my game and I think he his right.

“Normally I am not so defensive but for instance today I needed to do a job defensively to help the team.

“If I didn't do this I think Brentford would have created more chances and it's great for my team mates to know they can count on me.”