The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'We're on our way' was the chant as Huddersfield Town sealed their place in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final with a win at Sheffield Wednesday.

David Wagner's men will face Reading FC at Wembley on Monday, May 29 for a place in the Barclay's Premier League after beating the Owls 4-3 on penalties last night.

On a night of heroics for the side, Danny Ward saved two spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out after Nahki Wells' 73 minute strike had cancelled out Steven Fletcher's opener for the hosts.

It was 120 minutes of pure adrenaline and emotion as both sides went toe-to-toe; tackles flew in, superb saves were made and blood was even spilt for the cause.

For the 2,000 travelling Blue White Army who were lucky enough to be there it will be an evening that will live long in the memory.

One such supporter was Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, and was on hand to capture it all from inside the Leppings Lane end stand where the Town fans were based.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .