Both Elias Kachunga and Izzy Brown could return to Huddersfield Town's starting XI against Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight, according to head coach David Wagner.

Chelsea loanee Brown returned to the squad against Fulham last week, but had to settle with a substitute appearance, while Kachunga was sidelined with illness - and a knock to his calf suffered against Derby County.

The Congolese international has become an integral part of the Town side in his first season in English football and Wagner will no doubt want to have his top scorer available as soon as possible.

On the striker, Wagner said: "There is still a doubt over Elias Kachunga.

"As part of his illness he got a knock to his calf against Derby County and will face a fitness test to check on his availability.

"He has been training but we will see how he has responded."

He added: "He was outside with us yesterday [Sunday] and today [Monday] we will see what we will do with him after I have spoken to the medical department to see how he has responded to training yesterday."

The head coach was more positive about the likelihood of Brown taking the field at Molineux, with Wagner certain the Chelsea youngster will get some minutes for Town.

He said: "He is a big, big player for us and when he gets back to his best fitness level he plays a major role in our idea of football.

"We are very happy he is back in training and he will definitely get some minutes tomorrow – that is our aim.

"We are lucky he is back at the right time to get him in the best shape for the end of the season for a player who was out for four weeks.

The boss refused to be drawn on whether Brown will start against Wolves - but admitted it would be a mistake to play the youngster if he is not fully match fit.

"This is something we will decide tomorrow – whether he starts tomorrow or later in the week," said Wagner.

"On the one side we are delighted to have him back in our group but we have to make sure he comes back to the best fitness levels possible but on the other side we have to make sure we don't overload him too quickly."