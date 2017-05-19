The video will start in 8 Cancel

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp admitted he was "nervous like hell" watching Huddersfield Town's play-off semi-final second leg unfold at Hillsborough on Wednesday.

The Terrier edged past Sheffield Wednesday on penalties thanks to on-loan Reds stopper Danny Ward's heroics, with the keeper saving two spot kicks in the shootout.

Klopp has previously admitted he would like Ward back at Anfield next season to compete for the number one jersey and the Welshman's performance last night would strengthen the ex-Dortmund boss' view.

David Wagner's good friend "loved" watching the tie and was impressed with Ward's performance throughout the match.

He told the Liverpool Echo: "I loved watching the game.

"I was nervous like hell because I was watching it as a normal supporter.

"His [Ward's] very confident manner helped him a lot in this moment.

"He saved their life in one or two situations in the game then in the penalty shootout especially - I was really happy for him.

"Outstanding performance, wonderful season for the whole team and for Danny.

"It was a big step for him this season."