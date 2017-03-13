The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Under 18s notched a derby day victory over Leeds United on Friday thanks to a last-minute Dom Tear strike.

The striker pounced on a nod-down following a Town corner to slot home at the back post - much like Michael Hefele's predatory strike against the Whites in the Championship last month.

Leeds took the lead in the first half after Town failed to defend a corner, but Tear equalised early on in the second period to set up a tense final half hour.

With just eight minutes of regulation time left, the visitors to Thorp Arch notched their second, courtesy of Matty Daly following a good pass by Denilson Carvalho.

With just two minutes to go disaster struck for Town as Leeds were awarded a penalty, which they duly converted.

But Town pressed on and made their pressure count with almost the last kick of the match, when Tear snuck in to snatch all three points for the Terriers.

The win takes Town to third in the U18 Professional Development League North, while Leeds remain rock bottom.

You can watch the highlights - courtesy of HTTV - above.

Town team (4-2-3-1): Ryan Schofield; Mason O’Malley, Oran Thompson (c), Cameron Taylor, Sam Gibson (Saul Milovanovic, 39); Denilson Carvalho, Isaac Marriott, Luca Colville, Dom Tear; George Danaher (Matty Daly, 70), Cedwyn Scott.