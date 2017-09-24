The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's goalless draw at Burnley yesterday was a game of few chances, with both defences coming out on top.

Chris Wood missed Burnley's clearest chance of the match with an unmarked header, while last week's goalscorer Laurent Depoitre couldn't beat Nick Pope in the Clarets' net when he found himself free in the box after the interval.

Examiner football writer Blake Welton caught up with the striker after the Turf Moor clash.

How did you feel at Burnley after missing the midweek match due to stiffness?

"I felt it a little but during the game but it was okay.

"When you're on the pitch you don't think about this, so it as okay."

How was Burnley's defence different to Leicester City's?

"That was a strong defence as well but in the first half we lost too many balls so we didn't create so many chances.

"We were not as good as last week but a point here in Burnley is always good."

With Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham on the horizon does that feel like two points dropped at Burnley?

"No, I think even against Tottenham we can take points in every game.

"Especially at home in front of our fans I think we can take points even against the big teams."

How big an impact will the fans have against Tottenham?

"I am sure they will be present and they will support us against Tottenham.

"They will be important."

How good was Christopher Schindler's performance against Burnley?

"Christopher is very good and it's good to have a player like this in the defence.

"He won a lot of duels and he made it very difficult for the strikers.

"He again had a very good game."