Abu Dhabi break might not help Man City - Mark Hudson

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mark Hudson is hoping to spring a surprise on Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round replay on Wednesday night.

The Sky Blues have been away at a warm weather training camp in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, but the Huddersfield Town club captain suggested it may not have the desired affect on Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went away for a similar mid-season break to La Manga in Spain last month, but the Reds lost 3-1 to Leicester on their return to the UK.

And Hudson is taking confidence from Liverpool's training experience.

He said: "That's what they can do. They've had the break, but I watched Liverpool last night and it didn't help them did it?

"Hopefully it's the same [for City]."