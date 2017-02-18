WATCH: We discuss the transfer business done in t

Rory Benson on Town - and whether they're a threa

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised on-loan Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy in his pre-FA Cup match press conference yesterday.

The ex-Barcelona manager will decide on the Australian's future at the end of the season, but is impressed with the way he is playing in the blue and white stripes.

Guardiola went on to reveal he watched Town's Championship victory against Leeds United and admitted he was impressed with the Terriers.

"Aaron Mooy is playing amazing this season so we are glad of that," he said.

"It's not easy coming from Australia, going into the Championship and playing as good as he is.

"We're going to consider what is going to happen at the end of the season.

"Of course at this moment Huddersfield have great momentum and are playing really well getting big results in the last minutes. [They are] full of confidence.

"Yesterday was a rugby game in their stadium so we can imagine how will be the conditions of the pitch.

"It is a final for us for sure because in the cup there is no second chance."

The boss continued: "Huddersfield remains a tough team [even though Mooy can't play] because they are there at the top of the league.

"They are fighting to go to the Premier League next season - they're doing really well.

"I saw the game live a few weeks ago against Leeds. They are a good team."