The excitement is building at the John Smith's Stadium ahead of Huddersfield Town's FA Cup clash with Premier League giants Manchester City.

Despite a crucial UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Monaco just three days later, Pep Guardiola is unlikely to make wholesale changes for today's Fifth Round tie.

And that means megastars such Sergio Aguero, John Stones, Yaya Toure, David Silva and club captain Vincent Kompany could all feature for the Blues this afternoon.

The contest promises to be an intriguing affair, Huddersfield Town flying high in third position in the SkyBet Championship with Manchester City currently eight-points behind Premier League pacesetters Chelsea.

Neither side have also conceded a cup goal so far this season, with both sides scoring eight goals so far in the competition.

There was a real buzz around the ground as the Manchester City team coach arrived with fans of both Town and City waiting patiently to see the Premier League megastars.

And Pep Guardiola's side were met with a chorus of 'Yorkshire, Yorkshire!' as well as a number of Huddersfield Town chants as the home fans tried to create a hostile atmosphere for the opposition.

