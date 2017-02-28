The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola took his side to Abu Dhabi ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round replay against Huddersfield Town.

The Sky Blues took advantage of a free weekend and jetted off for a warm weather training camp in the United Arab Emirates, while wind and rain battered the North West of England.

City flew back on Monday, two days before they host Town for a place in the last eight of the world's oldest domestic football tournament.

The first clash between the sides was a goalless affair, with Town's second-string restricting the Premier league giants to a handful of half chances.

But this week City do not have a Champions League tie against Monaco on the horizon, and the former Barcelona boss could select a stronger XI than the team that took to the John Smith's Stadium turf earlier in the month.

While City have been training in the heat in Abu Dhabi, Town have been putting in the work at a wet and windy PPG Canalside and earning a Championship point at Barnsley.