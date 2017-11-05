The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Bromwich Albion's James McClean has slammed Huddersfield Town supporters as 'cowards' after bottles, coins and lighters were thrown at him during yesterday's Premier League encounter.

The incident occurred late on during the Terriers' 1-0 John Smith's Stadium win after the home crowd were left incensed by a robust challenge from the player on Town's Tom Ince.

McClean, who already courted controversy prior to the game for his refusal to wear a poppy for the Remembrance Day encounter, was duly booked for the overzealous tackle.

However, it did not stop a section of the Britannia Rescue stand from launching a number of projectiles onto the field of play in the direction of the Republic of Ireland player who then appeared to square up to supporters.

After the game the 28-year-old took to social media to confirm the incident, calling the culprits 'cowards' on his Instagram account.

The winger then also launched an attack on the BBC's Match of the Day programme for highlighting his tackle on Ince but not the aftermath.

At the moment it is unclear whether the incident has been included in referee Roger East's match report or has been reported directly to Huddersfield Town Football Club.

If anyone saw the incident and would like to come forward, they can email John Smith's Stadium Safety Officer John Robinson on safety.officers@ksdl.org.uk