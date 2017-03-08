David Wagner on THAT Michael Hefele goal at Villa

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner was delighted his side were able to win ugly against a stubborn Aston Villa side at the John Smith's Stadium.

After the weekend's disappointing defeat at home to Newcastle United, the German head coach was pleased to get back to winning ways in a game full of effort but lacking in any real quality.

Tommy Smith's 69th minute goal was enough to keep the pressure on second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion – the only other side in the top six to win during Tuesday night's fixtures.

"It was important we made a statement after the defeat against Newcastle and we did that,” said Wagner.

"It's a great three points for us against a very aggressive and strong opponent.

“It was not one of the nicest games to watch but it was a proper British Tuesday night football match.

"It was a very tight and even game but we are proud and happy with the result."

The winning goal from full-back Smith was his fourth in a campaign where he has been not only one of the best players in Huddersfield Town's team but the entire SkyBet Championship.

It's a remarkable turnaround for the 24-year-old who had question marks over his career at the club just 18 months ago.

However, Wagner was quick to point out the current success was a team effort with a squad continually eager to progress and develop.

"It is my job to improve all the players, and there is a lot more to come from them and I want them to become better still,” Huddersfield Town's boss said.

"They are greedy and hungry to learn and that is what I like.

"It's unbelievable we have 23 more points than a team like Aston Villa but it's all credit to my players."

After criticising the state of the John Smith's pitch in the defeat to Newcastle United, the German was once again critical of the playing surface which forced his side to abandoned their passing game and played more direct.

"It was not possible to play football on the pitch and we had to go more direct but it's great the players can adapt to what they need to do,” he added.

With the venue hosting both Huddersfield Town's games as well as those for Super League side the Huddersfield Giants, the pitch has come in for a battering over recent weeks.

However, there is no John Smith's Stadium fixture for either Town or the Giants until Friday, March 24 when the latter face Leeds Rhinos before Town face Burton Albion on Saturday, April 1.