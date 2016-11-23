The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was a moving tribute to former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City player Bobby Campbell at Valley Parade last night.

The Northern Ireland international, who died last week aged 60 , was celebrated during the Bantams League One clash at home to Northampton Town.

Campbell, who lived in Huddersfield , spent the best days of his career with Bradford, scoring 143 goals in 320 appearances over two stints at the club.

Ahead of kick-off there was a minute's applause for the former striker, with a montage of his time at the club broadcast on the recently installed big screen TV.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Bradford City minute's applause for Bobby Campbell Share this video Watch Next

Members of his family as well as friends and former teammates were also present as wreaths were laid in both goalmouths and fans chanted "There's only one Bobby Campbell" before and during the game.

His funeral takes place on Thursday with the cortege leaving McNulty Funeral Home on New North Parade, Huddersfield, for a service at St Peter’s Parish Church in Huddersfield Town Centre at 1pm.

This will be followed by cremation at Huddersfield Crematorium in Fixby at 2.45pm.

Bradford City will provide free coaches to take mourners from the church to the crematorium, then to their Valley Parade stadium for a reception and back to Huddersfield. For details ring 07738 260312.