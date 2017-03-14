Nahki Wells on his contract situation at Town

Nahki Wells gave an update on his contract situation at Huddersfield Town this week, with the forward's current deal expiring in 18 months.

The 26-year-old joined Town from Bradford City in 2014 and has gone on to score 48 goals for the Terriers.

Speculation surrounded the striker's future last summer and in January, with Norwich rumoured to be weighing up an £8m bid.

Town were not contacted about the availability of the striker however and he has become an integral part of David Wagner's side, scoring nine goals in 35 appearances this season.

On a potential new deal, Wells said: "I'm contracted for another 17-18 months.

"My heart's here, my mindset's here - I don't think I could explain how much more excited I could be about the next three or four months because as I said from day one our dream is to play in the Premier League.

"And what better opportunity would it be to go up with this side and dedicate my future to Huddersfield long term.

"But right now is the wrong time to focus on that.

"It would just be a distraction to what we have going on as a unit.

"When we get to the summer we will sit down and go over things again."