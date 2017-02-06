Police on patrol ahead of Town vs Leeds

It was a day no Huddersfield Town fan will forget as Michael Hefele sealed a famous victory over West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

With both sides pushing hard in the SkyBet Championship promotion race, the victory meant more than just local bragging rights.

A season best John Smith's Stadium crowd of 22,400 was sent into raptures as Michael Hefele scored an 89th minute winner after Aaron Mooy's shot was deflected into his path.

And with the victory seeing David Wagner's side move upto fourth in the table, just six points away from the automatic spots, the Blue White Army were heard singing about reaching the Premier League.

