Watch Paige sing to Ed Sheeran - before giving hi

David Wagner on Aaron Mooy's Team of the Year inc

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was an afternoon to forget for Huddersfield Town as a rampant Fulham inflicted a heavy SkyBet Championship defeat on David Wagner's men.

Despite the early cheer of a fourth minute penalty conversion from full-back Chris Lowe there was little else for the 21,023 John Smith's Stadium crowd to celebrate.

The visitors responded to the initial setback to blow their hosts away through a combination of impressive forward play and individual Town errors as the Cottagers scored four goals in 30 first-half minutes.

A Scott Malone strike, a Tom Cairney penalty and a brace from Stefan Johansen effectively ended the contest by the half-time whistle.

Yet this didn't stop Town fans from backing their side throughout the whole 90 minutes – once again reinforcing why they are the best supporters in the league.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all with his footage at the top of this page.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .