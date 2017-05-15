Caught on camera: Can you put names to these face

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga believes the Premier League is "bigger" than the Bundesliga - and hopes he can help Town achieve promotion to the English top flight.

The Congolese forward has been promoted previously - with SC Paderborn into the German top tier - but believes going up in England is a bigger achievement.

And Kachunga revealed he has always wanted to play in the promised land of the Premier League.

"I got - with Paderborn - into the first league but for me the Premier League is a little bit bigger than the Bundesliga," he said.

"It was always a dream for me to play in the Premier League.

"And when you have the chance to go up with Huddersfield then it makes it bigger."

He added: "Before the season no one said Huddersfield could stay in the play-offs and maybe go to Wembley and the final.

"It's a big thing for this football club.

"We have the chance and we want to take it."