Reading defender Chris Gunter is hoping to put the frustration of Wales' 2018 World Cup Qualifying campaign behind him with SkyBet Championship promotion.

The 27-year-old featured in the national side's scoreless draw against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin last night which has left the Welsh with it all to do in Group D.

Chris Coleman's side trail both Serbia and the Republic of Ireland by four points with only the top team guaranteed participation in next summer's tournament in Russia

Wales next match group game is away to the table-topping Serbs in June but before that Gunter is aiming to sign-off a hectic SkyBet Championship campaign with Premier League promotion.

“April is a very busy month for us, and at the moment there is one game in May but hopefully that will be a busy month as well,” said Gunter.

“Hopefully I don't get a break and when we meet up again with Wales I will be a very happy guy - a Premier League player.”

However, the full-back was loathed to put a points target on what could secure an automatic promotion for the Royals or a play-off place.

“There's still plenty of points to play for and we'll just have to see where we end up,” he said.

“We can set certain targets but at the end of the day if you don't win the next game it doesn't matter.

Reading have been one of the surprise packages of this season alongside Huddersfield Town and although Gunter was full of praise for David Wagner's side, his focus is firmly on the Royals.

“They're third in the league so they must be some sort of threat,” Gunter added.

“But it's about what we do so we will go back now, focus on the busy month to come and try and put a run of wins together to stay up there or thereabouts.”