Amazing moment the players' kids score in front of the fans

Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 by Cardiff City on the final day of the season, but were applauded on their lap of after a sensational league campaign.

The Terriers take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-offs, with the first leg of the semi-final taking place at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.

And fans will be hoping for more to cheer this week than there was yesterday.

In fact, the largest cheer of the day came after the match, when the Town players and staff were on their lap of honour.

The children of the Town men broke down the centre of the pitch with a ball before playing a classy through ball.

After striking the post, the ball was eventually converted to huge cheers from the South Stand.

You can watch the lovely moment above.