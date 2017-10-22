The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed a superb 2-1 victory over Manchester United yesterday.

The Red Devils have been tipped by many pundits to take the Premier League title this week, but Town upset the odds to keep all three points in West Yorkshire.

Aaron Mooy netted Town's first after Tom Ince's shot was parried by David De Gea, before Laurent Depoitre rounded the United keeper to notch the Terriers' second of the afternoon.

Marcus Rashford got a late goal for the visitors, but Jose Mourinho's side could not find an equaliser against a resolute Town defence.

A record 24,426 fans packed out the stadium yesterday, with the atmosphere sensational from start to finish.

If you couldn't make it yesterday - or just want to relive the day - drink in the scenes provided by Ben Hall of Terriers TV in the video above.