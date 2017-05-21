The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town secured a date at Wembley this week by beating Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Danny Ward was the hero for the Terriers, with the Liverpool loanee making two saves from the spot to send Town to the richest match in English football.

Now Town face Reading FC at the home of football, with the winner earning a spot in next season's Premier League - a prize priced at around £200m.

This will be the fifth play-off final Mel Booth has covered with the Examiner, with Town emerging triumphant in three of the previous four - with the only defeat coming away from Wembley against Peterborough in the 2011 final at Old Trafford.

However, it's the first shot Town have had at top tier football in 45 years.

Hear Mel share his thoughts on the possibility of top-flight football and bring an update on the team ahead of the final in the video above.