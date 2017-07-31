Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It started with a frivolous bet but now three football supporters from Dresden in Germany are arguably Michael Hefele's biggest fans.

And as a consequence, Jörg Fischer (26) and his two friends Frank Keppler (32) and David Opitz (28) are also now Huddersfield Town followers, making the short trip across to Austria for this week's pre-season training camp.

Before signing for the club last summer, 26-year-old Hefele spent two seasons at 2.Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden, making 72 appearances and becoming their club captain.

The central defender's performances soon caught the eye of season-ticket holder Frank as well as the remarkable resemblance his friend Jörg had to the player.

As part of a bet, Frank urged Jörg to grow his hair like 'The Hef' in exchange for Frank playing a one-off game for the local weekend football team Jörg and David play for at the weekend – TSV Reinhardtsgrimma.

Both stuck to their word and within weeks Jörg's new long locks was making waves – Dynamo Dresden even tweeting a meeting between Jörg and Hefele with the words 'Hef's Little Brother.'

Since moving to England, Michael Hefele's popularity has continued, becoming a fans favourite at the John Smith's Stadium with the trio of Dresden fans adopting Town as their second team.

“It was sad when Michael left Dresden but we understood why,” said Frank while relaxing at the Kirchberg apartment the friends have rented for the week.

“He's always wanted to play in England and Huddersfield Town are a nice club, with a nice stadium and good traditions.”

“With Michael there, as well as David Wagner as the trainer and other players from Germany it is nice because it feels a little bit like a German club.”

The trio are joined on the trip by Jörg's girlfriend Luise Sänger and Lisa Städter who is David's partner and, although the group haven't so far made a trip to West Yorkshire, hope to do so this season for the club's first ever Premier League campaign.