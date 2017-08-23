Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Ince has declared there will be no hint of complacency from Huddersfield Town as they prepare to face Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup tonight.

David Wagner's side face the League One outfit at the John Smith's Stadium (kick-off 7.45pm) as huge favourites to progress to the Third Round of the competition after a stunning start to their inaugural Premier League campaign.

And although the German boss has already suggested he may rotate his squad, Ince believes whoever gets the nod will be up to the task of dispatching the Millers.

“It's going to be a slightly different game but one in which we want the same outcome,” Tom Ince said.

“We want the win to go into the next round, it builds confidence and momentum in the team.

“We're not going to take it lightly and we've got a lot of players itching to play.”

And although the 25-year-old is ruling out a cup shock for Town tonight, he firmly believes the side are more than capable of upsetting a few odds in the league themselves this season.

“There's a long way to go but four goals and two clean sheets in two games - it's a great start,” the attacking midfielder added.

“Everyone's pulling in the same direction and we're here to prove people wrong.

“We've not come here just to be a part of this league - to just be a team playing another team on Saturday.

“We're here to cause upsets and so far we've played well and done that.”

Ince is one of only a handful of Town's squad who started the season with any previous Premier League experience after brief, unremarkable spells at both Crystal Palace and Hull City.

Speaking on his top-flight return after sealing a summer switch from SkyBet Championship side Derby County, he said: “I'm glad to be back in the Premier League, it's been a long time coming for me.

"I've worked hard to get back and I feel like I'm in a team now where I can enjoy myself and the style of play also suits me.

"I feel like this time around it's different. The last two teams that I've been at, Hull and Palace, I wasn't given the opportunity to play, I didn't feel like the way the managers wanted to play suited me.

"That's football. You have to take these knocks in the game and pick yourself back up and go again.

“I've been fortunate enough to do that and for the manager here to bring me in and have the faith in me to show what I can do."

Having long been seen as a winger, Wagner deployed Ince in an advanced central berth behind striker Steve Mounié in the 1-0 win over Newcastle last Sunday.

And Ince revealed it was a phone call with Town's boss over the summer that persuaded him the club was his ideal next destination.

"The manager's one of those, he allows you to express yourself," Ince explained.

"He wants you have to the work ethic of this squad and of this town.

“That's all he wants. If you can work hard for your team, then when you get back the ball you can bring your own individual ability.

“So far I feel I have shown that I'm not just a luxury who can have the ball and create - I've got the defensive ability and the work ethic as well.

Ince and his team-mates' hard work has so far seen the side become only the third team in the Premier League era to win both of their opening two fixtures following promotion.

After being installed by bookmakers as favourites to be relegated, there are now already two teams – Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley - beneath Wagner's side in that market.

“The work ethic definitely gives us half a chance to win any football match,” Ince remarked.

“The way we play, the style we play - we get in people's faces, we make it difficult.

“It's a great trait to have and bring our identity and style of play to teams, and to win games. It's a great feeling."