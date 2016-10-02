Watch travelling Huddersfield Town fans go crazy in 1-0 victory at Ipswich Town

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town side maintained their position at the top of the Championship with an impressive 1-0 at Ipswich Town yesterday.



Christopher Schindler’s first goal in English football secured all three points for Town after the German central defender rose highest to head home Aaron Mooy's corner in the 59th minute.

The goal gave Huddersfield Town a first victory at Portman Road in 20 years and was witnessed by a loud, passionate away following of 803 Town fans.

Cries of 'We're Top of the League' rang out throughout the match and as ever, 15-year-old Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all.

Watch the video above as he captures the memorable day – from setting off early on the train from West Yorkshire to the final whistle celebrations via concourse antics and chants.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT.