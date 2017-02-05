The scene of the fatal road incident in Dewsbury

Police on patrol ahead of Town vs Leeds

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were ugly scenes as Michael Hefele scored a late winner for Huddersfield Town against their West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

With both sides separated by just two points at the top of the SkyBet Championship table going into the game, there were more at stake than just local bragging rights.

In a combative opening first-half, substitute Izzy Brown opened the scoring for Town in the 27 minute before Chris Wood equalised for the visitors eight minutes later.

And as the game entered the final minutes, Michael Hefele scored a dramatic late winner - prodding home after Aaron Mooy's shot deflected into his path.

The goal sparked wild scenes of jubilations from Huddersfield Town with Head Coach David Wagner running onto the pitch to join his team's celebrations.

Those actions sparked fury from the visitors bench and as the German boss went to return to his dugout an altercation started with the Leeds United boss Garry Monk.

Soon both sets of staff and players were involved a melee which occurred after a relatively trouble-free day with both bosses being sent to the stands with players Elias Kachunga and Pontus Jansson booked for their part as well.

Watch the video grab above to see the touchline tussle at the end of a memorable win for Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.