The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wealdstone Raider is firmly getting behind Huddersfield Town's push for Premier League glory against Reading FC next Monday afternoon at Wembley.

Although the Raider, real name Gordon Hill, won't be able to make it to the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final himself due to a pre-arranged charity event, his club are hosting 500 supporters ahead of the showpiece event.

The Conference South League side, who are based in Ruislip around seven miles from Wembley, will be offering Town fans free parking, beer, food and a great pre-match atmosphere.

And the Raider is promising those lucky enough to be attending the now sold-out event they will be greeted with 'a warm welcome and a nice pint for a nice price.'

The lifelong Wealdstone supporter shot to media prominent after a YouTube video of him heckling opposition fans of Whitehawk FC at a football match in 2013 went viral.

And ahead of next week's final, the 51-year-old spoke exclusively to the Examiner on Huddersfield Town - as well as his dislike for Leeds United in the video at the top of the article.