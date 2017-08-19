The video will start in 8 Cancel

With Aaron Mooy a talisman for David Wagner's side, many supporters may actually forget he isn't the only Australian on Huddersfield Town's books.

Long before Mooy joined the club, initially on loan for the 2016/17 season before making the move permanent this summer, Jason Davidson was the club's Aussie in residence.

Yet after infamously speaking out against Wagner's rotation policy in the early days of the German's tenure, the 26-year-old has found himself an outcast at the John Smith's Stadium.

The full-back joined Dutch side FC Groningen on a season-long loan last campaign, making 18 league appearances for the mid-table Eredivisie side after overcoming injury.

However, it wasn't enough to seal a permanent move with the player returning to West Yorkshire this summer to find himself without a squad number and training with the Under-23s.

Having last played for Town in a 4-0 defeat at Bristol City on April 30th 2016 and having Premier League experience while at West Bromwich Albion, Davidson still has this season to run on his current contract.

