Huddersfield Town secured a spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup last night with a 2-1 victory over Rotherham.

Philip Billing and Joe Lolley scored the goals for Town, with striker Laurent Depoitre being fouled to set up the Danish midfielder's spot kick in the second half.

The Belgian forward didn't have a chance throughout the match, but looked a handful up front and held the ball up well for his teammates in his first competitive match for the Terriers.

Here's everything the former Porto forward had to say after the victory.

Depoitre on playing his first competitive game for Huddersfield Town...

"I didn't play during the two first games of the competition so it was good to have a competitive game that I could play in.

"I am happy that we won.

"Unfortunately I didn't score and as a striker it's always good to score.

"We started not well with this goal after one minute, but we reacted well and we had a good circulation of the ball after, but we didn't create too many chances.

"But we won which is the most important thing."

Depoitre on being left out of the squad for the Newcastle match...

"It's frustrating.

"You always want to play the most and when you're not in the squad for a game it's frustrating, but we keep working and I keep working and hopefully in the next games I will have some time."

Depoitre on offering something different to Town's other strikers...

"I think I am quite strong and I can keep the ball up front to help my teammates.

"I'm quite good in the air and in the box if there are good crosses and I can be dangerous as well."

Depoitre on what a first Premier League start would mean to him...

"I always dreamt of the Premier League.

"I look forward to playing my first game in the Premier League of course, but I have to keep working and I hope I will get my chance."