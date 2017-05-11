Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke with Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner earlier today to give some tips about play-off football to his good friend and former Borussia Dortmund colleague.

Head coach Wagner explained that the Liverpool boss shared his experiences of double-legged matches gained from multiple European campaigns as a boss.

On the phone call, Wagner said: "We have spoken today by phone and of course he wished us all the best for the play-offs.

"I have spoken with him about his experience in games with two legs because he has more experience when he played Champions League or Europa League - even when I was very close to him at this time.

"At the end I think it's very important that we make sure over the whole time we are in the game and for this we have to perform from the first second."

And the Town head coach is sure Klopp will be supporting the Terriers - despite the Reds facing West Ham on Sunday.

"I'm totally sure if he has time and if he is not playing his own [match] he will watch the games!

"To be fair I am unsure whether Liverpool plays on the Saturday or the Sunday.

"If he has time he will support us on the TV I'm sure."