Huddersfield Town fans experienced play-off final ecstasy in the most dramatic of ways a week ago today.

After 120 minutes, the Terriers could not be separated with Reading FC, with a penalty shootout needed to split the sides.

Michael Hefele missed Town's second spot-kick, but Liam Moore and Jordan Obita followed suit to tee up Christopher Schindler to net the winning penalty.

The German duly delivered, sending the 39,000 Town fans present wild and secure David Wagner's men a season in the Premier League next term.

The tension was palpable throughout the shootout, with sheer joy was etched on to the faces of all Town fans present afterwards - but what was happening to your heart rate during the spot kicks.

SkyBet hooked up Town fan Danny Shaw and a Reading supporter to a heart rate monitor to see how the nerves affected both men as Town sealed victory via pens.

You can watch the full video above.