A record league attendance of 23, 213 at the John Smith's Stadium couldn't roar Huddersfield Town to victory over SkyBet Championship table toppers Newcastle United.

With a boisterous crowd behind them, David Wagner's men started the game brightly before being undone by two controversial goals for the visiting side.

Matt Richie was adjudged to have been fouled in the area by Nahki Wells, stepping up to convert the resultant penalty before Daryl Murphy doubled the Magpies advantage poking the ball past Town keeper Danny Ward.

A battling second-half display saw Aaron Mooy pull a goal back from the penalty spot but Dwight Gayle made sure of the away win with a late stoppage time goal.

