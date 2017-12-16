Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town recorded their first away in eight Premier League games with an impressive win over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Elias Kachunga opened the scoring from close range as early as the sixth minute before Aaron Mooy doubled the advantage for David Wagner's men in the 23rd minute.

The hosts then had captain Troy Deeney sent-off for a reckless lunge on Collin Quaner before the Terriers added a third early in the second-half.

Town then had their own skipper Jonathan Hogg dismissed for two bookable offences before Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled a goal back with a superb 25-yard half-volley.

However, it proved to be merely a consolation as Mooy converted a penalty in stoppage time after Doucoure fouled Depoitre in the area.

Have a look below at the quick-fire highlights from this afternoon's game at Vicarage Road.

First half

6 Minutes: GOAL - Elias Kachunga taps in from close range after Watford stopper Heurelho Gomes initially denies Collin Quaner in the area.

8 Minutes: Andre Carrillo brings down Rajiv van La Parra 30 yards out - Aaron Mooy whips the free-kick into the box but but the referee blows for a foul and a Watford free-kick.

14 Minutes: Rajiv van La Parra does well to win a corner; Mooy’s delivery falls to Lowe on the edge of the area who's volley is charged down before it falls to the feet of Mathias Zanka but he is ruled offside...

18 Minutes: An enforced change as goalscorer Kachunga is stretchered off after colliding with Gomes.

23 Minutes: GOAL - Zanka finds Collin Quaner down the line who whips a beautiful ball across the face of goal which bounces off Aaron Mooy’s chest and goes in.

34 Minutes: Red card - Troy Deeney is sent-off for a wild lunge on Collin Quaner.

Second half

47 Minutes: Quaner bursts past Christian Kabasele into the area; he tries to cut the ball back to Ince but a defender gets across just in time.

50 Minutes: Goal - Laurent Depoitre drills a fierce effort past Gomes from a narrow angle inside the area.

62 Minutes: Red Card - Second dismissal of the afternoon sees Hogg sent off for a foul on Richarlison and already on a booking he had to go!

68 Minutes: Abdoulaye Doucoure drills a superb effort past Lossl from 20 yards out after an initial free-kick was headed clear...It's now 3-1.

81 Minutes: Malone and Ince combine well down the left before the full-back finds Mooy who’s shot is deflected into the side netting.

89 Minutes: Huddersfield Town have a penalty as Laurent Depoitre is brought down in the area by Watford defender Doucoure!

90 Minutes: Goal - Aaron Mooy steps-up and makes no mistake about it to grab his second of the afternoon and Town’s fourth!

90+2 Minutes: Quaner is denied by Doucoure on the line after Danny Williams’ cross fell to him in the box!

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Schindler, Zanka, Lowe (Malone, 45’), Hadergjonaj; Hogg, Mooy; Van La Parra (Williams, 63’), Quaner, Kachunga (Ince, 18’); Depoitre

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Whitehead, Cranie, Mounie

Booked: Depoitre

Sent Off: Hogg

Watford (3-4-2-1): Gomes; Mariappa (Pereyra, 29’), Prödl, Kabasele; Janmaat, Doucouré, Capoue (Gray, 64’), Holebas (Okaka, 83’); Carrillo, Richarlison; Deeney.

Subs Not Used: Karnezis, Wagué, Watson, Sinclair.

Booked: Doucoure, Janmaat

Sent off: Deeney

Half Time: Watford 0 Huddersfield Town 2

Attendance: 20,026