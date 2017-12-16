Huddersfield Town claimed a first away win since the opening day of the Premier League season with a superb display against Watford today.
Aaron Mooy netted a brace for the Terriers, with Laurent Depoitre and Elias Kachunga also getting on the scoresheet.
The four goals were the first Town have bagged away from home since the Crystal Palace match on August 12, with Town finally breaking their duck after 648 minutes of away football.
Here are your key talking points from the clash.
Key moment
Elias Kachunga netting Town’s first away goal after more than 10 hours of Premier League football.
Moan of the match
Jonathan Hogg’s red card means he’ll miss Town’s away game against Southampton next week.
Talking point
With Lowe and Kachunga picking up injuries, how will David Wagner deal with the busy festive period?
Man of the match
Collin Quaner : A performance reminiscent of last year’s display in the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Tweet of the match
Referee watch
Michael Oliver (Northumberland): Went to his whistle a fair amount. Both of Jonathan Hogg’s yellow cards were fairly harsh. Kachunga was offside for the first goal, but wasn't flagged by the assistant.
Atmosphere
The Town fans were sensational throughout, filling Vicarage Road with noise and urging their team on.
Verdict
A top-class away display from David Wagner’s Terriers.