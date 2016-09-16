Login Register
Watford clash for Huddersfield Town Under 18s

Tony Carss' side aim to make it two wins running

Huddersfield Town Under 18s coach Tony Carss

Huddersfield Town Under 18s aim to build on victory at Ipswich Town when they host Watford in the Professional Development League.

Saturday’s clash at PPG Canalside kicks off at 11.00.

WATCH: Your guide to Huddersfield Town v QPR

Huddersfield Town v QPR: YOUR bitesize guide to this weekend's Championship clash
Cedwyn Scott scored twice and Luca Colville counted with a 25-yard strike at Ipswich.

It was a second win of the season for Tony Carss’ charges, who also beat Colchester United.

Town Under 23s are in PDL action at Coventry City on Monday (2.00).

Frankie Bunn’s defending champions, who are joint top of the Northern section with Hull City, aim to make it four wins running.

