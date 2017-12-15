Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Watford at Vicarage Road this weekend, with the Terriers looking to halt their poor run of form away from home.

David Wagner faced the media today to preview the clash, with the boss touching on the Chelsea match as well as Watford, Marco Silva and Brazilian star Richarlison.

Here is everything he had to say to the gathered press at PPG Canalside.

Wagner on... injuries

"No injury news. We have everybody available.

"There are a some slight knocks but nothing serious so everyone will be in training this afternoon before we travel to Watford and then we will make our decision regarding the squad and the starting XI as well."

Wagner on... refocusing after Chelsea defeat

"This is no problem for us, no problem at all. We are used to it.

"This is one of the qualities this squad has shown in the past - they are able to leave the past in the past and - win, lose or draw - look forward.

"This is exactly what we have to do.

"Yes we have spoken about the game against Chelsea but only a little but and then the whole focus switched on to Watford - another difficult task."

Wagner on... pressure on Chelsea and Watford matches

"Regarding the pressure, it's the same because it's a Premier League game - it's always the same.

"Even if you have the feeling before you meet the opponent your chances of getting a result are slightly higher than against other opponents it's always the same because you always play for three points.

"It was against Chelsea on Tuesday, three days before against Brighton and it is now the same against Watford. It's exactly the same.

"The preparation is more or less the same as well, but the details are different because every opponent is different.

"This is where you have to prepare your players as good as you can for what is in front of them."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner on... the opportunity against Watford

"It is an opportunity - if it is a great opportunity I don't know.

"It's an opportunity like we had 17 opportunities before in the season so far.

"We - and this is where we made our steps since we worked together - we work on our independence from what happened to Watford three days ago. We have to be focused on ourselves.

"We know for sure that they have at the minute not their best form when you look at the results they got, we know for sure that they have some suspensions and injury problems - yes we are aware about it, but this is not our focus. We are focused on ourselves.

"We are aware as well that our away record is not the best one, so time to change something.

"Apart from this, I have massive respect for Watford and what they've done so far.

"For me, apart from the big six, Watford and Leicester are the two best teams.

"Even if Burnley plays for sure an unbelievable season so far, for me what I have seen is that Watford and Leicester are the two best teams after the top six.

"This is why I have a lot of respect even if we are very excited and we like to show our best and then we will see what we can get out of this game."

Wagner on... away form

"It isn't a concern because it is nothing I can change.

"The only thing I can change is what is in front of us or what I can influence as good as I can with my players.

"What is in the past should not bother us because it is in the past. We have to accept it.

"We played a lot of away games without points and without scoring goals but we have a great opportunity on Saturday to make it much better than we have done - and this is what we will try.

"We will try everything to get a results, to score goals and make it as uncomfortable as possible and - first and foremost we'd like to perform so after the game we can say 'yep, this was a very good away performance' - hopefully with a result and with the goals as well, but this has to be our first focus that we perform on our best in our idea of the game.

" This is what we like to do."

Wagner on... making special plans for Richarlison

"First of all I have to say it's a great signing.

"He's a young lad who is very skillful.

"I think he is doubtful for tomorrow after he went out with an injury on Tuesday.

"If he's on the grass we will be prepared for him, if not we will be prepared for who will replace him.

"We have - and this is not being disrespectful to Richarlison - met bigger names in world football so far this season and we were never focused on one individual player, we are always focused on the whole team and this will be the same on Saturday."

Wagner on... Town being ahead of expectations

"If we take all the experts and pundits seriously on what they predicted at the start of the season I think we are far away from where they have seen us before the season."

"We have had a lot of experiences which will help us to develop.

"There were no major surprises for us so far in terms of results, in terms of performances, positives and negatives, in terms of defeats, heavy defeats, in terms of clean sheets which we had, unbeaten runs and runs where we conceded a lot of defeats consecutively as well.

"So we had so far everything.

"The best thing - which makes me so confident - is how the players reacted.

"They accepted all this and were still focused on their work and this is perfect to continue, even if we know we have to improve over the season.

"We are still in the race, we have a very good opportunity and the next game is in front of us.

"Try your best to perform then make sure you get the result."

Wagner on... searching for a chance

"This isn't the opponent or the run of fixtures, it's every single game where I think we have an opportunity.

"Forget all the names. Everyone is aware there is a big difference in terms of quality in the Premier League opponents but in a single game you have a chance and you have to work for this chance, you have to search for this chance.

"You have to try everything - sometimes it works, sometimes not and what the players have done so far - they have alway tried it.

"This is what we'll do - even if we have to improve on what we've done so far.

"This will not be enough, we have to be better and this is what we will try to do in the next five or six months."

Wagner on... the relegation scrap

"To be honest I had no expectations because I have no experience.

"It is how it is.

"It's very tight, which I think is very attractive for us because at the beginning of the season they thought 'it is very tight apart from one team which is far away from everyone' and everybody thought this would be us and this isn't the case.

"We are in the middle of Sky Sports' Paul Merson predicts another Huddersfield Town loss - this time to Watford the race and this is a very good feeling.

"We have great support from our supporters - they help us, they push us and if there's one thing we have to our advantage it is that this football club is very stable, anything but nervous, everybody is aware of the situation and there is a great togetherness with an unbelievable support - home and away.

"This is the small advantage we have in the Premier League and maybe we can make something out of this advantage."

Wagner on... proving the pundits wrong

"This is nothing that interests us - it is totally irrelevant.

"In two years I don't think anyone really expected something from this group of players and they over-performed and overachieved consistently - and they got their praise as well for this, which they deserved.

"But this is something we are used to - that we are not in their mind, which is okay."

Wagner on... the 40-point mark

"I've not thought about it so far.

"I heard that the 40-point mark is the one you have to reach if you like to stay in the Premier League - if this will be the case I have no idea.

"It looks like it will be a fight for a lot of teams until the end of the season and you have to make sure that you consistently collect some points, don't be driven away from negative emotions or results - be always focused on the next one.

"This is what the players have always done and we are a little bit used to this situation because in the last season, even if it was in the Championship, it was a similar feeling.

"Everyone had ridden us off, everyone was saying ' okay, now there dip will come', 'now they will drop out of the top six'.

"This was week-in, week-out, month-in, month-out, always the same speculations, rumours, predictions, but we never cared.

"And now, in this season, on a much bigger stage - yes, against higher quality - it feels a little bit similar, even if it isn't."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner on... the boost of scoring an away goal

"This will help, for sure, but it will not change everything.

"It's only more that you always get it in your head from some headlines, articles or whatever.

"At the end you can change it in one second in one game, then it's done.

"Like our home win against Brighton after we conceded defeats - and then it's done.

"But it doesn't change that you have to perform three days later again.

"This isn't something that's nice, but it isn't something that is a major theme in our dressing room.

"The only focus is on Watford - respect their qualities but find some areas where you can hurt them and then try to perform on your best - this is our aim."

Wagner on... breaking Town's poor run of form away from home

"We are searching for the next away win since the opening day of the season - yes, this is correct and we haven't found it so far. Hopefully we'll find it on Saturday.

"But this doesn't change - an away win is your target if you play an away game.

"In the past we didn't get it, but we will try again and again and again and again and hopefully on Saturday there is a first moment where we can celebrate again since the first game we played this season."

Wagner on... talking to Dean Hoyle about January transfers

"The conversations are like they were in the last two and a half years.

"I gave the chairman my thoughts and advice, then he says to one or the other thing 'no, it isn't possible' and to one or the other thing he says 'yes, follow this road'.

"This is what happened in the past and we'll see what happens.

"Even if the window is just around the corner, we have a lot of games to play till the window opens and during the window as well and that is what will get my main focus. It has to be.

"If we will do something, nobody knows.

"If it will be loans or permanents nobody knows - it is totally uncertain at the minute.

"But we chat our thoughts, Dean and I, and this is how it has to work I think."

Wagner on... how the next games will affect January plans

"I think the next results shouldn't make a difference.

"You have to have - as a football club, as an owner or as a manager - the feeling that 'yep, we are competitive' and we can reach our targets then let's do business - or businesses if it makes sense.

"If you think, okay - we are far away from everything and we will not reach our targets - then keep your money in your pocket, this is very easy.

"This is why I think it should not depend on the next results, it only should depend on do you have the serious feeling you are competitive in this league?

"This is how it has to be and of course results gives you this feeling, but performances as well.

"Of course, the position in the table gives you this feeling, but performances as well.

"This is where you have to be very, very intelligent and smart to really be focused on do you have the feeling you are competitive?

"I absolutely do - 100 per cent.

"At the beginning of the season when I had no experience and we had not touched one ball in the Premier League I had hope that we can survive.

"Now I have real belief that we can survive after 17 games.

"I cannot promise it because it is football, but I now have belief, rather than the hope I had at the beginning of the season."

Wagner on... his players adapting to the Premier League

"They probably had the same feeling.

"At the beginning of the season they had no experience and we were aware we built up a squad without experience in the Premier League where they were a little bit uncertain and not sure what would be in front of them.

"They had the same feeling. At the beginning they hoped they could be competitive, now they have played 17 games and played nearly every opponent and they of course now have more belief and trust that this would be possible - even though it is an incredibly difficult task.

"But it's different now after 17 games in this division and you have seen you are able to perform.

"Sometimes you are better than your opponent and sometimes you are much worse than your opponent as well, but we now have belief it is possible to have three teams behind you and survive in the Premier League."

Wagner on... the busy festive schedule

"If the question is 'will I rotate like I have done in the past two years' - usually I like the rotation and we are a football club with a size where you have to use rotation to keep your players healthy.

"The biggest concern for me when we speak about our target for the season, that our platyers have to stay healthy.

"If this isn't the case it's very, very difficult for us.

"This is what you have to make sure - that your players stay healthy.

"The good thing is we have great competition in the squad, but if I rotate I only like to rotate if it makes sense and we are successful - I don't have to rotate players to keep them happy. They are professionals - they have to accept what they get.

"They may or may not get the starting shirt but we have to be successful.

"Last week we played three games and lost all three. We rotated but it wasn't enjoyable to rotate because we didn't get results.

"This is exactly what I always say to the players - rotation makes sense if you perform.

"This does not automatically mean that you are successful and you get results, but at least you have to perform if you rotate and this is what we have to make sure.

"If this is the case, then rotation makes sense.

"But for this everybody, when he starts or when he comes in as a sub, he has to help and he has to perform and we'll see what we'll do tomorrow."

Wagner on... Marco Silva and Watford

"I will meet him tomorrow for the first time but everything I've seen this season - because last season to be honest he worked with Hull in the Premier League and they got relegated but everything I heard suggested they played much better under his regime in the second part of the season.

"But this wasn't in my focus because I was very busy in the Championship at this time, but this season everything I've seen from Watford - as I said, from my point of view we have the big six and then Leicester and Watford who are the best teams in the Premier League."

Wagner on... learning from the Chelsea match

"If I like to have something that we learned from the Chelsea game - and it isn't something new - is that we have to follow the game plan and you have to be focused on what you have spoken about in preparation for the game.

"Both goals we conceded against Chelsea were goal where the players were prepared for, but they were not focused on it.

"This was our problem.

"We wanted to give Chelsea the wings - we were aeware that it could be that they cross the ball more often than other games.

"This is what we wanted to give them and we wanted to defend the box strong.

"It didn't work. But they were aware of these situations.

"We wanted to decelerate the game in some situations - for example the goal kick.

"We accelerated, everybody was surprised and then we conceded the first goal.

"We were not focused on this situation like we have spoken before the game in theory what we'd like to do.

"This is the only thing where you can say 'come on, we prepare together as good as we can so in these situations you should be totally focused and concentrated'.

"There are so many surprising situations in the game where you have to make your own decisions, then the situations we deliver you before should be the easy ones.

"This was the case against Chelsea."

Wagner on... playing defensively or offensively at Watford

"I don't think we were more expansive against Brighton.

"We were as stable and compact against Brighton as we were against Chelsea, but we pushed everything forward for 40 or 50 yards.

"This was the difference.

"I think the players have shown they are capable of both because we played a similar idea against United, City, even Liverpool away and we played like against Brighton, against Southampton, Leicester, Bournemouth away.

"The players are capable of both but no idea guarantees a result unfortunately - if this was the case we would always take the idea wehich would make us successful.

"The good thing is the players are capable of both and they know with both ideas they are able to get points and wins - unfortunately not always.

"They have trust in both - this is great and something unusual that a football team is able to press opponents very high up the pitch, be brave enough to play one against one on the last line and to have players that really work their socks off in the deeper block.

"This isn't enjoyable - especially for offensive players or midfielders - to run and you know you will not touch the ball again and again but you know you have to run because if you don't the gap gets open and they pop through and punish you.

"This is something that is not usually enjoyable for offensive players, but our players are used to it and they do it and this is what I really love in my squad - that they have the character to do this and press opponents high and get in their face and get on the front foot.

"This is what this group of players has shown so far and this is for sure a quality we will have to use in the future as well."