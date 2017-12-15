Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Vicarage Road this weekend to take on Watford in a Premier League clash.

The Terriers sit three places behind the Hornets in the table and will be looking to put a halt to their poor away record on Saturday.

Town have gone 10 hours and 42 minutes of Premier League football away from home without scoring and have not picked up an away point since travelling to Burnley on September 23.

If you're heading to Watford to hopefully see Town turn their away fortunes around this weekend, take a look at our handy away day guide to Vicarage Road.

What's the stadium address?

Vicarage Road, Watford, WD18 0ER.

How many fans are going?

Town have an away allocation of 2,239 at Vicarage Road this weekend.

What's the nearest train station?

The nearest train station to the ground is Watford High Street - a 10-minute walk away from Vicarage Road.

Watford Junction - the main train station - is a 20-minute walk from the stadium.

Watford is also on the Underground, with the Metropolitan Line servicing the town.

What's the parking like for away fans?

With the ground close to Watford town centre, most fans park in one of the number of car parks there.

There are also private matchday car parks located near the stadium, with Watford Grammar School for Girls the closest.

They charge £10 per car or £15 per minibus.

Where should away fans drink?

One of the closest pubs to the ground in which away fans can drink is Odd Fellows on Fearnley Street.

There are also plenty of bars in Watford town centre that away fans can frequent.

There is a Wetherspoons in the centre called the Moon Under Water, which has a projector and screens live sport.

How much does a pie, pint and a programme cost?

A pie costs £4.20, while a programme will set you back £3.50.

Watford do not sell alcohol in the away end.

What happened last time?

The sides last met in the Championship in January 2015, with Town running out 3-1 winners.

Nahki Wells, James Vaughan and Joel Lynch scored the goals for the Terriers on the day, with the centre back producing a stunning overhead kick to round off the scoring.

Last time Town visited Vicarage Road, Watford claimed a 4-2 victory thanks to an Almen Abdi brace and goals from Troy Deeney and Keith Andrews.