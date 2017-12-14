Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Vicarage Road this weekend to take on a Watford side three places above them in the Premier League table.

The Hornets have enjoyed a good start to their league season, but have struggled to find their form in front of their own fans.

Marco Silva's men have taken just nine points at Vicarage Road so far this campaign and could provide Town with an opportunity to net a first away goal since the opening day of the season.

The Terriers have played 10 hours and 42 minutes of away football since their last strike on opposition turf, and David Wagner will be hoping they can break their duck at the home of the Hornets on Saturday.

Town have a decent record against Watford, earning 11 wins and four draws in 24 previous league meetings - losing nine times - and they will be hoping to bank another precious three Premier League points at the expense of the Hornets come the weekend.

But how well do you remember those previous encounters with Watford?

