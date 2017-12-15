Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Watford tomorrow as the Terriers look to halt their poor run of form away from home.

David Wagner's men have picked up just four points away from the John Smith's Stadium so far this season, with a win on the opening day against Crystal Palace and a goalless draw at Burnley contributing to their 18-point total.

And Town haven't scored away from home since the 3-0 win at Selhurst Park on August 12, with 10 hours and 42 minutes of Premier League football flying past since Steve Mounie's second goal on that sunny summer's day in Croydon.

Watford on the other hand are struggling at home in the Premier League.

The Hornets have taken just nine points at Vicarage Road so far this season, conceding 16 goals in the process - more than any other team at their own ground.

But who would you pick to break Town's goal-scoring duck and continue Watford's poor form at home?

