Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Watford this weekend to take on the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

The Terriers have been poor away from home so far this season, taking just four points from a possible 24, scoring just three goals in the process - all on the opening day of the campaign.

Steve Mounie bagged two for Town at Crystal Palace on the first day of the 2017/18 Premier League - with a Joel Ward own goal handing Town a resounding win over the Eagles - but David Wagner's men have now gone 10 hours and 42 minutes without scoring away from the John Smith's Stadium.

The poor away form is concerning for Town fans, but the clash at Vicarage Road could be exactly what the Terriers need this Christmas.

poll loading Will Huddersfield Town win at Watford? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Yes No

When Watford boss Marco Silva first made the move to England last year, he made the KCOM Stadium a fortress for Hull City.

The Tigers won six of their first seven home matches after the Portuguese took charge, with defeats to Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur following those results on Humberside.

But Silva has not been able to recreate that superb home form at Watford, with the Hornets having the fourth-worst home record in the Premier League - picking up nine points.

Only Bournemouth (8), West Bromwich Albion (8) and Swansea City (7) have a worse record at home, but no side has conceded as many goals at their own ground as Watford.

Silva's men have let in 16 goals at Vicarage Road this season, scoring 10 - while Town have scored the second-fewest away from home.

Only Crystal Palace have scored fewer at opposition grounds (0), but the Terriers will head into the weekend clash confident they can break their duck and extend Watford's poor run in front of their own fans.