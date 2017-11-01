Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lee Clark's dismissal as Bury FC boss on Monday evening rekindled memories of when England legend Wayne Rooney tweeted about the manager's sacking from Huddersfield Town .

The Terriers were fourth in League One at the time and had lost only three of their previous 55 league games under his stewardship.

The Everton FC forward, then leading the line for Manchester United , tweeted his dismay at the time, stating it was 'football gone mad.'

Yet five years is a long-time in the beautiful game and it seems Rooney has since been proven extremely wrong.

Simon Grayson, who has also lost his job with Sunderland this week, succeeded Clark at the John Smith's Stadium and guided the Terriers to promotion to the Championship via the Play-Offs.

After a few seasons of struggle in the second-tier, the club enjoyed unprecedented success last season under current head coach David Wagner with promotion to the Premier League .

And although Clark had a relatively successful spell at Birmingham City, the 45-year-old has struggled to make a real impact in his managerial appointments ever since his West Yorkshire tenure.

Spells at Blackpool and Kilmarnock also followed before taking over at Bury where Clark lasted only eight months at Gigg Lane.