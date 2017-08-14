Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town centre-back Christopher Schindler believes the Terriers have arrived in the Premier League following their sensational debut display against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Town hammered the south London side 3-0, with record signing Steve Mounie scoring a brace after a Joel Ward own goal had broken the deadlock in the first half.

And vice captain Schindler hailed Town's "unbelievable" start to life in English football's top flight - a competition he knows is much more difficult than the Championship, where Town were competing last season.

After the victory at Selhurst Park, he said: "With the start of the pre-season and the first friendly matches we knew the quality we were facing was really high and much higher than it was in the Championship.

"When you make a little mistake it can cause you to concede and that was what we were aware of today [Saturday].

"[We needed to] have a good start, a good shape in our team, defend together, help each other and sometimes when you do this you get a little bit of luck in a few situations that you need to win a game.

"After the clean sheet, with this start, I think we have arrived in the Premier League - but it's just a first step and every game is different.

"We want to keep this going in the next game in front of our supporters."

He added: "You cannot wish for more - it was really unbelievable.

"I think, especially in the first minutes, you could see that we were aggressive and we wanted to show them that we had not just come here to draw or not to concede too many goals.

"We played for the three points and in the first half especially we put so much pressure on them in their first third.

"They could only hit the long ball and we were there for the second.

"We were really clinical in front of goal - this helped us a lot.

"In one or two situations we were lucky, but in one or two situations we could have even scored another goal.

"I think of Steve Mounie when he went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and got caught, or Tom Ince in the first half.

"We can be very happy with our performance and we know there is still a lot of space for us to improve and that's what we will be working on in the next [training] sessions.

Schindler highlighted the performances of three of his new teammates, with Jonas Lossl, Steve Mounie and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen all receiving praise from the man who netted the crucial penalty in last season's play-off final victory over Reading.

On his new teammates, Town's former record signing said: "Jonas saved us a few situations but that's what he's paid for.

"That's his job and he did a really good job today as did everybody else.

"Steve is a threat in the air and the 18 yard box - if you have good crosses into the box you can see that he can cause some damage on the defensive line of the opponent.

"Zanka also had a really good game and I think the communication between us two was really good.

"This is something we can be happy about, but we have to make the next steps in the next weeks to adapt to the challenges that are waiting for us."

He added: "We can enjoy it now and on our day off, but then the focus is back on our next challenge."